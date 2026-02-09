Sunrun (RUN) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Sunrun (RUN) ended the recent trading session at $20.41, demonstrating a +2.41% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.9%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar energy products distributor had gained 10.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 13.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sunrun in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 26, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 105.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $656.91 million, up 26.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $2.43 billion, which would represent changes of -0.75% and +19.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 604.85% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Sunrun is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Sunrun is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 54.72. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.17.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

