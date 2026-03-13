Sunrun (RUN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sunrun (RUN) closed at $12.14, marking a +1.42% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.93%.

Shares of the solar energy products distributor witnessed a loss of 34.23% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 7.86%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sunrun in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.08, reflecting a 140% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $681.7 million, indicating a 35.19% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.2 per share and a revenue of $3.18 billion, demonstrating changes of -88.3% and +7.56%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 44.67% lower within the past month. Sunrun is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sunrun has a Forward P/E ratio of 59.4 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.54 of its industry.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.