Sunrun (RUN) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sunrun (RUN) closed at $20.68, marking a -2.31% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.44%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.76%.

The solar energy products distributor's shares have seen an increase of 28.69% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sunrun in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.11, up 129.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $604.9 million, indicating a 12.61% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.97 per share and a revenue of $2.26 billion, demonstrating changes of -27.07% and +11.08%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 36.44% higher. At present, Sunrun boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Sunrun is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.85. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.55 for its industry.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

