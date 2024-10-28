Sunrun in discussions to supply solar power to data centers, Bloomberg reports

Sunrun (RUN) is in talks to supply distributed solar power generation to data centers, Bloomberg’s Naureen S. Malik reports, citing comments made by Mary Powell on Friday at the Dervos 2024 conference. Sunrun is looking at “a couple different really cool models,” which may include working with electric utilities to provide bespoke solar systems for new data centers or leveraging existing Sunrun systems in nearby communities, she said. “It’s just a radical collaboration that has incredible benefits for everyone,” Powell said. Shares of Sunrun are up nearly 9% ahead of the market open.

