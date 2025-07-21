Sunrun Deploys 37,000 Home Batteries to Support Puerto Rico's Power Grid Amid Increased Demand

Sunrun begins dispatching 37,000 home batteries to support Puerto Rico's grid, addressing energy shortfalls amid high demand.

$RUN Insider Trading Activity

$RUN insiders have traded $RUN stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD HARRIS FENSTER has made 2 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,564,100 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LYNN MICHELLE JURICH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,793 shares for an estimated $505,768 .

. MARY POWELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 55,731 shares for an estimated $426,364 .

. DANNY ABAJIAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 33,216 shares for an estimated $260,755 .

. PAUL S. DICKSON (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 32,510 shares for an estimated $254,849 .

. JEANNA STEELE (Chief Legal & People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 17,958 shares for an estimated $137,325 .

. MARIA BARAK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,717 shares for an estimated $29,049.

$RUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $RUN stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RUN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RUN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025

GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 06/17/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

$RUN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RUN recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $RUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $16.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $21.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $11.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $8.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Christopher Dendrinos from RBC Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Sophie Karp from Keybanc set a target price of $6.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $0.01 on 06/17/2025

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, has begun dispatching more than 37,000 home batteries to provide emergency power to Puerto Rico’s grid operator to address insufficient centralized electricity generation coinciding with increased demand due to high temperatures. The additional energy provided by Sunrun’s distributed power plant relieves grid strain and helps prevent rotating blackouts.





Sunrun’s enrolled dispatchable power capacity has increased more than tenfold since last summer to support the island’s struggling grid. From July through October this year, electric utility operator LUMA expects more than 75 energy shortfall events requiring Sunrun’s fleet of batteries to dispatch energy—with each dispatch bolstering the grid for four consecutive hours.





LUMA confirms that Sunrun, in combination with other aggregators, provided enough energy during several recent evenings to overcome significant generation shortages. This influx of on-demand, grid-saving power from home batteries provides a clear example of the impact and benefit of distributed power plants.





“We celebrate a major energy milestone,” LUMA said in a





public post





. “This collaboration helped address a generation shortfall of nearly 50 MW, assisting in preventing multiple load shedding events and keeping the lights on longer in many communities around the island.”





“The aging grid and intense weather patterns in many parts of the country, including Puerto Rico, mean that our dispatchable power is of critical importance,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. “It’s going to be a very difficult summer, which is why Sunrun has ramped up our dispatch capabilities, using tens of thousands of home batteries to support the grid and people of Puerto Rico. Our many distributed power plants—active in states across the country—provide the same grid function as a natural gas peaker plant by delivering affordable, reliable power exactly when the grid needs it.”





Sunrun customers will earn a minimum of approximately $200 per battery for participating in the distributed power plant. Customers can earn more money by adjusting the battery settings to send more energy to the grid and retain less for personal backup. Sunrun will also earn revenue for operating the distributed power plant.







About Sunrun







Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) revolutionized the solar industry in 2007 by removing financial barriers and democratizing access to locally-generated, renewable energy. Today, Sunrun is the nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, offering residential solar and storage with no upfront costs. Sunrun’s innovative products and solutions can connect homes to the cleanest energy on earth, providing them with energy security, predictability, and peace of mind. Sunrun also manages energy services that benefit communities, utilities, and the electric grid while enhancing customer value. Discover more at





www.sunrun.com





.







Media Contact







Wyatt Semanek





Director, Corporate Communications









press@sunrun.com











Investor & Analyst Contact







Patrick Jobin





SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer









investors@sunrun.com







