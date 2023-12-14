Sunrun Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RUN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.24, changing hands as high as $18.54 per share. Sunrun Inc shares are currently trading up about 20% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RUN's low point in its 52 week range is $8.4303 per share, with $33.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.05.
