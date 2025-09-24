Markets
Sunrun, BGE Launch U.S.'s First Residential Vehicle-to-Grid Power Plant

September 24, 2025 — 08:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sunrun Inc. (RUN), a provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power systems, said Wednesday that it has activated the U.S.'s first residential vehicle-to-grid distributed power plant in partnership with Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (EXC).

The pilot program uses energy from customers' Ford F-150 Lightning EVs to support the grid during peak demand this summer and fall.

Sunrun said the program is a major milestone for distributed power in the U.S., demonstrating that EV batteries can stabilize the grid, provide backup power to homes, and help reduce energy costs.

BGE and Sunrun's program, which started with vehicle-to-home capabilities, has advanced to vehicle-to-grid dispatch, creating the U.S.'s first residential bidirectional EV power plant.

Sunrun created and manages the program, which currently includes three customers using Ford F-150 Lightning trucks and Sunrun's Home Integration System to send energy from their vehicle batteries to homes and the grid.

"This demonstrates the critical role that vehicle batteries can play in powering the nations grid, accelerating American energy independence and dominance. Its great to see our partnership with BGE and Ford move to this commercial stage," said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell.

