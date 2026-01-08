Sunrun and HASI Form $500M JV to Boost Distributed Power Development

Sunrun Inc. RUN recently stated the completion of an innovative joint venture with HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. HASI, a major investor in sustainable infrastructure assets, aimed at financing distributed energy assets.



The partnership is expected to support more than 300 megawatts (MW) of capacity across more than 40,000 residential power plants across the nation.



The deal strengthens Sunrun’s ability to scale its storage-first strategy, enhance grid reliability contributions, and compete more effectively in the residential solar and energy storage market.

How Will This Partnership Financially Benefit Sunrun?

Under the agreement finalized in December 2025, HASI will commit up to $500 million over 18 months to a newly created joint venture with Sunrun. This helps Sunrun expand its residential clean energy footprint and accelerate installment without relying solely on traditional debt or equity markets, lowering its cost of capital and maintaining its shareholder value.



The financing structure also lets Sunrun retain significant long-term ownership of the assets and maintain flexibility in how it structures project debt, which supports future growth and scalability of its subscription-based business model. This is expected to help the company generate predictable, recurring cash flows over the life of the contracts.

Strategic Partnerships and JVs Accelerate the Solar Industry's Growth

The solar industry has seen a surge in joint ventures and strategic partnerships as companies aim to expand deployment, optimize capital structures and enhance technology offerings amid growing demand for clean energy. These collaborations help companies scale projects, access new financing, integrate advanced technology and improve operational efficiency. By leveraging shared expertise and resources, solar firms can increase project throughput, reduce costs and strengthen long-term market positioning.



Along with Sunrun, other companies from the same sector have entered notable partnerships and joint ventures, as highlighted below:



CLSM Acquisition Corp. SPWR: On Jan. 7, 2026, the company introduced its new Monolith solar panel, the first product launched under the SunPower–REC Group Joint Development Agreement (“JDA”). The JDA focuses on developing, engineering and commercializing high wattage, frameless bifacial panels for the residential and light commercial solar markets.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPWR’s 2026 sales is pegged at $467 million, which implies a rise of 53.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share is pinned at 2 cents, which suggests a surge of 104.4%.



Shell plc SHEL: In 2025, the company’s subsidiary Savion Equity, LLC, announced the formation of Tango Holdings, LLC, a joint venture to manage 496 MW of solar projects developed by Savion across Ohio, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Indiana.



SHEL has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 3.26%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.18% in the last four quarters.

RUN Stock Price Movement

In the past six months, shares of Sunrun have risen 65.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 38.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RUN’s Zacks Rank

Sunrun currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (SPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.