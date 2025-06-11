Sunrun Activates Over 130,000 Home Batteries to Support U.S. Power Grid Demand This Summer

Sunrun activates 130,000 home batteries to support the power grid, enhancing energy reliability amid increasing electricity demand.

Quiver AI Summary

Sunrun has announced the activation of over 130,000 home batteries, which constitutes more than two-thirds of its total battery fleet, to aid the U.S. power grid during the summer months. The company can dispatch 650 megawatts of peak power through its grid service programs, sufficient to power roughly 480,000 homes. CEO Mary Powell emphasized the growing energy demand in the U.S. driven by sectors like manufacturing and AI, highlighting Sunrun’s focus on combining solar energy with battery storage as a means to enhance grid stability and support energy independence. Sunrun has become a top energy storage operator, accounting for nearly half of new home battery installations and significantly contributing power during peak demand periods in various states, including Texas, Arizona, California, New York, and Puerto Rico. These efforts not only improve grid reliability but also help utilities manage costs and defer infrastructure investments. Sunrun's subscription model enables effective management and dispatch of its battery resources, which is crucial in addressing upcoming electricity supply challenges.

Potential Positives

Sunrun is activating over 130,000 home batteries to support America’s power grid, showcasing its significant role in enhancing grid stability and reliability.

The company has the capability to dispatch 650 megawatts of peak power, equivalent to powering 480,000 homes, which positions Sunrun as a key player in meeting the rising electricity demand.

Sunrun’s storage-first strategy has solidified its position among the top five energy storage operators in the U.S., indicating strong competitive advantages in the growing market.

The first quarter of this year saw Sunrun achieving a nearly 70% storage attachment rate among new solar customers, reflecting strong market demand for its combined solar and battery offerings.

Potential Negatives

Sunrun's announcement highlights its reliance on extreme weather conditions to drive demand for its services, which may expose the company to criticism regarding the sustainability of its business model in more stable climate conditions.

The press release does not address potential regulatory challenges or competition in the energy market that could impact Sunrun's operations and market share.

Despite the positive outlook, the release does not provide specific financial forecasts or performance metrics, leaving stakeholders with unanswered questions about the company's profitability and growth potential.

FAQ

What is Sunrun's role in supporting the power grid?

Sunrun is activating over 130,000 home batteries this summer to provide critical energy support to the U.S. power grid.

How much peak power can Sunrun dispatch?

Sunrun can dispatch 650 megawatts of peak power, enough for 480,000 homes.

What is Sunrun's storage attachment rate?

Sunrun's storage attachment rate has surged to nearly 70% of new solar customers in the first quarter of this year.

Where has Sunrun recently dispatched energy?

Sunrun has provided energy support in Texas, Arizona, California, New York, and Puerto Rico during peak demand times.

What is Sunrun's subscription model?

Sunrun's subscription model allows homes to access clean energy without upfront costs, improving grid reliability and customer value.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RUN Insider Trading Activity

$RUN insiders have traded $RUN stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD HARRIS FENSTER has made 2 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,564,100 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LYNN MICHELLE JURICH has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 157,793 shares for an estimated $1,456,008 .

. MARY POWELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 48,572 shares for an estimated $350,653 .

. DANNY ABAJIAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 28,041 shares for an estimated $206,234 .

. PAUL S. DICKSON (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 27,468 shares for an estimated $201,473 .

. JEANNA STEELE (Chief Legal & People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 16,302 shares for an estimated $120,191 .

. MARIA BARAK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,729 shares for an estimated $18,379

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $RUN stock to their portfolio, and 274 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RUN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RUN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/22/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RUN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RUN forecast page.

$RUN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RUN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $RUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $13.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $4.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Jon Windham from UBS set a target price of $17.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Jordan Levy from Truist Financial set a target price of $6.0 on 04/16/2025

Full Release



SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, today announced that it is activating more than 130,000 home batteries, representing over two-thirds of Sunrun’s total battery fleet, to support America’s power grid this summer. In its grid service programs, Sunrun has the capability of dispatching 650 megawatts of peak power—enough to power 480,000 homes, or a city the size of Austin, Texas—at critical times every day to help meet America’s skyrocketing demand for electricity.





“America is entering a period of insatiable, hockey-stick energy demand driven by manufacturing, data centers, and AI,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. “Sunrun’s laser focus on pairing storage with solar puts us in a position to rapidly bring new generating capacity online to stabilize the grid and help lead the nation toward energy independence.”





Sunrun’s storage-first strategy has placed the company among the top five energy storage operators nationwide, with nearly a gigawatt of total battery capacity installed—the equivalent of a nuclear power plant’s worth of peak power. Sunrun is the largest distributed battery power plant provider and operator in the world. In the first quarter of this year, Sunrun’s storage attachment rate surged to nearly 70% of new solar customers. The company accounts for roughly half of all new home battery installations in the country.





Sunrun’s dispatchable power plants recently provided hundreds of megawatts of peak power to the grid in several states:









Texas:



Sunrun dispatched essential energy during unseasonably hot temperatures, providing cost control to all customers of two retail electricity providers.



Sunrun dispatched essential energy during unseasonably hot temperatures, providing cost control to all customers of two retail electricity providers.





Arizona:



Arizona Public Service called on Sunrun for three consecutive days to dispatch essential energy during unseasonably hot temperatures.



Arizona Public Service called on Sunrun for three consecutive days to dispatch essential energy during unseasonably hot temperatures.





California:



Sunrun’s statewide residential battery power plant dispatched an average of more than 300 megawatts during a recent two-hour peak load window.



Sunrun’s statewide residential battery power plant dispatched an average of more than 300 megawatts during a recent two-hour peak load window.





New York:



Orange and Rockland Utilities activated Sunrun’s residential battery power plant—the largest in the state—several times so far this year to relieve grid stress.



Orange and Rockland Utilities activated Sunrun’s residential battery power plant—the largest in the state—several times so far this year to relieve grid stress.





Puerto Rico:



In response to capacity shortfalls from centralized power plants, the island’s utility provider, LUMA, asked Sunrun to dispatch stored solar energy during 26 emergency power events since January.











As the U.S. prepares for energy demand spikes and rising temperatures, utilities and grid operators are actively planning future battery dispatches to help stabilize the grid and improve reliability. Notably, Orange and Rockland and LUMA have already asked Sunrun to prepare emergency dispatches as both service areas brace for unusually high temperatures.





In partnership with electric utilities across the country, Sunrun operates 17 dispatchable power plant programs that improve reliability and help prevent blackouts. With the unique ability to deploy utility-scale battery capacity within months, Sunrun delivers critical grid services with unmatched speed. These programs also help utilities avoid or defer transmission and distribution investments, saving money for all families connected to the grid.





Sunrun’s subscription model is key to its ability to aggregate, manage, and dispatch hundreds of thousands of home batteries to improve grid reliability. The 48E investment tax credit enables the construction of this grid infrastructure to quickly address America’s looming electricity supply crisis.







About Sunrun







Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) revolutionized the solar industry in 2007 by removing financial barriers and democratizing access to locally-generated, renewable energy. Today, Sunrun is the nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, offering residential solar and storage with no upfront costs. Sunrun’s innovative products and solutions can connect homes to the cleanest energy on earth, providing them with energy security, predictability, and peace of mind. Sunrun also manages energy services that benefit communities, utilities, and the electric grid while enhancing customer value. Discover more at





www.sunrun.com











Media Contact







Wyatt Semanek





Director, Corporate Communications









press@sunrun.com











Investor & Analyst Contact







Patrick Jobin





SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer









investors@sunrun.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.