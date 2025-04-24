Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. Secures $960,000 Grant for Sodium-Ion Battery Anode Technology Project in Guizhou Province

Sunrise New Energy's sodium-ion battery project has secured $960,000 funding for key engineering technologies in Guizhou Province.

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., a leading innovator in battery materials, announced that its project on sodium-ion battery anode materials has been approved for funding of approximately $960,000 by the Guizhou Provincial Department of Science and Technology. The project aims to develop long-life and cost-effective hard carbon anode materials, addressing current barriers to the industrial-scale use of sodium-ion batteries, which are favored for their cost efficiency and performance in low temperatures. Sunrise's proprietary technology boasts high efficiency and capacity retention, potentially accelerating the deployment of energy storage solutions. This initiative is notably the only one in Guizhou to receive such funding, reinforcing Sunrise's position as a leader in both lithium-ion and emerging sodium-ion battery technologies. CEO Haiping Hu emphasized the importance of this milestone for the company's innovative role in the battery materials sector.

Potential Positives

The project for sodium-ion battery anode materials has received official approval from the Guizhou Provincial Department of Science and Technology, highlighting governmental support and validation of Sunrise's efforts.

The company has secured approximately $960,000 in funding under a special science and technology grant, which will aid in the research and development of innovative battery technologies.

Sunrise's proprietary hard carbon anode technology demonstrates impressive performance metrics, which positions the company as a leader in the sodium-ion battery market and could accelerate the transition to more sustainable energy solutions.

This initiative is the only one in Guizhou Province to receive the grant, emphasizing Sunrise's unique position and recognition in the industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes significant reliance on forward-looking statements, which may indicate underlying uncertainties regarding the company’s future viability and market acceptance of its products.

There is a notable risk highlighted in the press release concerning the limitations in the commercialization of sodium-ion battery anode materials, which could impede the project's success despite the funding received.

While the grant indicates some support, the lack of broader industry recognition or competing projects could suggest a potential weakness in the company's market positioning and competitiveness within the sodium-ion battery materials sector.

FAQ

What is the focus of Sunrise New Energy's latest project?

Sunrise's latest project focuses on developing long-life, low-cost sodium-ion battery hard carbon anode materials.

How much funding did Sunrise's project receive?

The project received approximately $960,000 in funding from the Guizhou Provincial Department of Science and Technology.

What are the benefits of sodium-ion batteries?

Sodium-ion batteries offer cost-efficiency and excellent performance in low temperatures, ideal for energy storage and electric vehicles.

What is Sunrise New Energy's expertise in battery materials?

Sunrise is a leader in developing graphite anode materials for lithium-ion batteries and innovative sodium-ion battery technologies.

Where is Sunrise New Energy located?

Sunrise New Energy is headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, with a manufacturing facility in Guizhou Province.

ZIBO, China, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), a leading innovator in battery materials, today announced that the company-led project titled



“Research and Demonstration of Key Engineering Technologies for Long-Life, Low-Cost Sodium-Ion Battery Hard Carbon Anode Materials”



has officially been approved by the Guizhou Provincial Department of Science and Technology following multiple rounds of expert panel reviews. The project has secured approximately $960,000 funding under a special science and technology grant.





Sodium-ion batteries are gaining attention for their cost-efficiency and superior low-temperature performance, making them particularly suitable for large-scale energy storage systems and electric vehicles (EVs) in colder northern regions. However, industrial-scale adoption has been hampered by limitations in the commercialization of suitable anode materials.





Sunrise’s proprietary hard carbon anode technology is at the forefront of the industry, with performance metrics including an initial Coulombic efficiency of ≥90% and a capacity retention rate of ≥85% after 1,000 cycles. These advancements are expected to resolve critical bottlenecks in sodium-ion battery development and accelerate the deployment of fixed energy storage infrastructures.





Sunrise’s project is the only anode materials initiative in Guizhou Province to receive this grant, as published on the official website of the Guizhou Department of Science and Technology.





“We are thrilled to pioneer innovation in long-life, low-cost sodium-ion battery materials,” said



Mr. Haiping Hu, CEO of Sunrise



. “This milestone not only reinforces our leadership in lithium-ion battery materials but also establishes Sunrise as a benchmark for technological innovation in the emerging sodium-ion battery sector.”







About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd







Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at



www.sunrisenewenergy.com



.







Forward-looking statement







Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the relevant international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F published on the SEC’s website. In view of the above and other related reasons, we urge investors to visit the SEC’s website and consider other factors that may affect the Company's future operating results. The Company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements unless required by law.







For more information, please contact:







The Company:





IR Department





Email:



IR@sunrisenewenergy.com







Phone: +86 4009919228



