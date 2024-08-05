News & Insights

Markets
CSLR

SunPower Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

August 05, 2024 — 10:19 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - SunPower Corp. (SPWR) and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

SunPower announced it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Complete Solaria Inc. (CSLR) to serve as the Stalking Horse Buyer for the assets associated with SunPower's Blue Raven Solar business, New Homes business, and non-installing Dealer network.

Complete Solaria will acquire the Assets and assume certain related liabilities for $45 million in cash. Additionally, SunPower intends to continue a sale process for its remaining assets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSLR
SPWR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.