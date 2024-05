(RTTNews) - SunPower Corp. (SPWR), Friday announced the termination of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Johnston, effective June 7.

The company has not shared any further details about the termination.

Currently, SunPower's stock is moving up 2.33 percent, to $2.84 on the Nasdaq.

