SunPower Appoints Wendell Laidley As CFO To Streamline Financial Processes

February 05, 2026 — 08:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - SunPower Inc. (SPWR), Thursday announced the appointment of Wendell Laidley as Chief Financial Officer.

As the CFO, Laidley aims to build an enduring company that prioritizes quality workmanship and customer satisfaction, ensuring that promises are delivered properly.

Commenting about the appointment, CEO T.J. Rodgers said, "Wendell's first job is to unify the multiple enterprise software instances we've inherited from six companies to speed up our manual financial process. Fortunately, our new CFO has installed new ERP systems multiple times."

In the pre-market hours, SunPower's stock is trading at $1.6, up 0.63 percent on the Nasdaq.

