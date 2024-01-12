Sunoco (SUN) Signs Deals to Restructure Its Business Portfolio

Sunoco LP SUN announced a significant shift in its business operations with a series of major transactions.

The prominent motor fuels distributor announced plans to sell 204 convenience stores in West Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma to retail giant, 7-Eleven Inc. The deal, valued at $1 billion, marks a crucial move for Sunoco in reshaping its business portfolio.

As part of this sale, Sunoco is set to amend its existing take-or-pay fuel supply agreement with 7-Eleven. The amendment aims to incorporate additional fuel gross profit, enhancing the financial benefits of the deal for Sunoco. The sale proceeds are expected to play a crucial role in SUN’s future financial strategy.

Sunoco plans to use these funds to significantly reduce its debt level, strengthening its balance sheet. The move is anticipated to help the company capitalize on growth opportunities, while continuing to ensure robust distribution growth.

Simultaneously, Sunoco announced plans to expand its international footprint by acquiring liquid fuel terminals located in Amsterdam, Netherlands and Bantry Bay, Ireland. The assets are being acquired from Zenith Energy. The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The acquisition is strategically aimed at optimizing the supply for Sunoco’s existing East Coast business. It also aligns with the company’s ongoing focus on expanding its portfolio with stable midstream income sources.

Sunoco expects the tuck-in acquisition to be financially beneficial, projecting it to be accretive to unitholders from the first year of ownership. The funding for the acquisition will be sourced from Sunoco’s revolving credit facility. The company anticipates the deal to close in the first quarter of 2024.

The transactions came at a time when Sunoco is reaffirming its financial guidance for 2024, with an EBITDA projection between $975 million and $1 billion. The guidance reflects the company’s confidence in its strategic direction and its ability to generate sustainable, long-term value for its stakeholders.

Overall, these developments indicate a period of significant transformation for Sunoco as it seeks to balance its portfolio through strategic divestitures and acquisitions. The company’s moves are seen as active measures in adapting to the changing dynamics of the fuel distribution and retail industry, positioning it for growth and stability.

