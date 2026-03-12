Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Moves -1.50%: What You Should Know

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed the most recent trading day at $62.85, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.52% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 6.76% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sunoco LP will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.29, marking a 6.61% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.54 billion, reflecting a 84.22% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.11 per share and revenue of $40.84 billion, which would represent changes of +167.98% and +62.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.4% decrease. Sunoco LP is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Sunoco LP is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.94, which means Sunoco LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

