Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $53.46, marking a -1.09% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the master limited partnership had gained 8.84% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 5, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Sunoco LP to post earnings of $1.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 692.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.66 billion, down 1.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.24 per share and a revenue of $22.08 billion, demonstrating changes of -12.67% and -2.71%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.42% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Sunoco LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Sunoco LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.31. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.28.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.