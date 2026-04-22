Sunoco LP (SUN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Sunoco LP (SUN) closed at $66.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.26% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.05% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.64%.

The master limited partnership's stock has dropped by 1.3% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.76% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 5, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.71, marking a 41.32% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.56 billion, up 84.51% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.83 per share and revenue of $40.93 billion, indicating changes of +243.42% and +62.43%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 28.15% higher. Sunoco LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Sunoco LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.43.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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