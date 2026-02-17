Markets
SUN

Sunoco LP Q4 Income Retreats

February 17, 2026 — 07:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sunoco LP (SUN) released a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $76 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $141 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 63.2% to $8.600 billion from $5.269 billion last year.

Sunoco LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $76 Mln. vs. $141 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $8.600 Bln vs. $5.269 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SUN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.