Sunoco LP Q4 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Sunoco LP (SUN) released a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $76 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $141 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 63.2% to $8.600 billion from $5.269 billion last year.

Sunoco LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

