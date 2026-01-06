Sunoco LP Issues 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Sunoco LP (SUN) said it expects full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion. Growth capital expenditures are projected of at least $600 million. Maintenance capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $400 million to $450 million.

Sunoco LP expects to return to long-term leverage target of 4 times in 2026. It targets distribution growth rate of at least 5% for 2026. Distributable Cash Flow per Common Unit is expected to increase for the ninth consecutive year.

