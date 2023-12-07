SunnySide, Rosseau Partner To Offer Bitcoin Mining Companies Immersion Cooling Tech

SunnySide Digital, a global distributor of enterprise data center infrastructure, has announced a new partnership with Rosseau, to offer high-performance computing (HPC) and bitcoin mining clients immersion cooling technology. This collaboration promises to enhance power density by up to 100%, surpassing alternative immersion cooling systems currently available in the market, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

"I have witnessed firsthand the caliber of execution and the exceptional business relationships SunnySide Digital has cultivated with bitcoin miners," said Karth Potluri, CEO of Rosseau. "They are a high-performing team that consistently caters to the unique demands of the mining sector. We are tremendously proud to partner with Taras and his remarkable organization to introduce our world-class immersion cooling products to the bitcoin mining industry."

The realm of bitcoin mining faces challenges in thermal management, where efficient operations, sustainability, and profitability hinge on effectively handling the substantial heat generated by mining servers. Conventional air-cooling methods have struggled to meet the escalating demands, compromising hardware efficiency, reliability, and lifespan.

Recognizing the limitations of traditional heat management, immersion cooling has emerged as a superior solution. Headed by Rosseau’s CTO, Rick Margerison, whose leadership extends to co-leading Immersion Cooling Requirements for the Open Compute Project, this could help redefine industry standards for traditional hyperscale data centers used by tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Meta, DELL, Intel, and more.

"Bitcoin mining is a race for efficiency and scale, and the accelerating power-density of ASICs is driving infrastructure towards high performance at-scale liquid-cooling. SunnySide Digital is committed to providing its customers with leading technology to not only survive, but thrive," said Taras Kulyk, CEO of SunnySide Digital. "Our partnership with Rosseau and their suite of immersion technology is helping us deliver on that goal."

"Rosseau's visionary approach to immersion cooling and the future of data centers aligns seamlessly with meeting our enterprise clients' needs, especially as we approach the bitcoin halving in 2024," Kulyk continued.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.