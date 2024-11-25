Sunny Optical Technology Revamps Board and Committees

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co (HK:2382) has released an update.

Sunny Optical Technology has announced a new lineup for its board of directors, effective November 26, 2024, featuring a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors. This shake-up includes the establishment of four committees aimed at enhancing corporate governance and strategic development. Investors may find these changes indicative of the company’s commitment to strengthening its leadership and operational oversight.

