Sunnova Energy Intl's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in NOVA often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Sunnova Energy Intl. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 44% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $57,680, and 8 calls, totaling $272,215.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.5 to $14.0 for Sunnova Energy Intl during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sunnova Energy Intl's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sunnova Energy Intl's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.5 to $14.0 in the last 30 days.

Sunnova Energy Intl Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.7 $5.6 $5.6 $14.00 $57.6K 15 113 NOVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.3 $2.0 $2.3 $11.00 $52.6K 917 476 NOVA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.65 $7.50 $40.8K 2.4K 2.3K NOVA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $3.6 $3.4 $3.48 $7.50 $37.9K 2.4K 0 NOVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.7 $7.50 $30.3K 2.4K 656

About Sunnova Energy Intl

Sunnova Energy International Inc is a residential solar and energy storage service provider company. It offers services such as operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, and onsite power optimization. The products and services offered by the group include Add-on battery storage, Home solar protection plans, New solar battery storage, and various other solar systems. It operates in a single reportable segment: solar energy products and services.

In light of the recent options history for Sunnova Energy Intl, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Sunnova Energy Intl With a volume of 2,038,441, the price of NOVA is down -0.62% at $9.57. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Sunnova Energy Intl

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $11.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for Sunnova Energy Intl, targeting a price of $14. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Sunnova Energy Intl, targeting a price of $10. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Sunnova Energy Intl with a target price of $12. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Sunnova Energy Intl, targeting a price of $10. An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sunnova Energy Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $10.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

