Sundy Service Clarifies EGM Proxy Form Error

May 28, 2024 — 10:40 am EDT

May 28, 2024 — 10:40 am EDT

Sundy Service Group Co. Ltd (HK:9608) has released an update.

Sundy Service Group Co. Ltd has issued a clarification announcing a minor clerical error in the proxy form related to their upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for 14 June 2024. The correct time for the proxy form submission is now stated as 2:00 p.m. on 12 June 2024. The company has confirmed that all other details in the proxy form, as well as in the circular and notice, remain accurate and the EGM will proceed as planned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

