Suncorp Set to Redeem Capital Notes 2

May 23, 2024 — 08:57 pm EDT

Suncorp Group Limited (AU:SUN) has released an update.

Suncorp Group Limited has announced the redemption of all their outstanding Capital Notes 2, valued at $174.5 million, on June 17, 2024. Note holders will receive the face value of A$100 per note plus a final distribution of A$0.5219 per note on the record date of May 31, 2024. The company advises note holders to seek independent tax advice regarding the redemption and informs that the last trading day for the notes will be May 29, 2024.

For further insights into AU:SUN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

