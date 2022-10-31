Suncor (SU) to Purchase Additional Stake in Fort Hills Project

Suncor Energy SU recently announced that it agreed to acquire an additional 21.3% working interest in the Fort Hills oil sands project, along with associated sales and logistics agreements from Teck Resources TECK, in a cash deal worth C$1 billion.

The acquisition deal, subject to regulatory approval, is anticipated to be concluded in the first quarter of 2023. The deal will be financed by cash from asset sale processes currently underway.

Calgary-based Suncor, the operator of Fort Hills, will see its cumulative ownership in the project increase to 75.4%. The remaining 24.6% will be held by the French energy major TotalEnergies SE.

Per SU, this transaction sets a current market value for Fort Hills, and the firm will recognize a non-cash impairment charge on its existing 54.1% interest of C$2.6 billion in its third-quarter 2022 results.

Kris Smith, interim president and chief executive officer for Suncor, stated that the purchase of the additional stake in Fort Hills meets SU’s return objectives, builds upon the firm’s strategy to optimize its portfolio around core operated assets and emphasizes Suncor’s confidence in the long-term value of the project. “This acquisition is a part of our Base Plant mine replacement strategy,” he added.

Vancouver, Canada-based Teck Resources Limited is a diversified resource company committed to mining and mineral development with business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal, copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes, refined zinc and zinc concentrates, energy products, such as bitumen, and lead concentrates.

Founded in 1917, Alberta-based Suncor Energy, Inc. is Canada's premier integrated energy company. The company's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, conventional and offshore crude oil and gas production, petroleum refining and product marketing.

SU is one of the largest owners of oil sands worldwide. The company gained new oil sands properties to supplement its existing operations in northern Alberta, making it the dominant producer in the region where reserves are second only to Saudi Arabia.

Suncor currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Investors interested in the energy space might look at some top-ranked stocks — NexTier Oilfield Solutions NEX and Murphy USA MUSA — each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NexTier’s 2022 earnings stands at $1.40 per share, indicating an increase of about 425.6% from the year-ago loss of 43 cents.

NEX beat estimates for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being around 271%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Murphy USA’s 2022 EPS has been revised upward by about 19.7% over the past 60 days from $21.39 to $25.61.

MUSA beat the consensus mark for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being approximately 51%.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Teck Resources Ltd (TECK): Free Stock Analysis Report



NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.