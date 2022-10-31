SunCoke Energy Inc. Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - SunCoke Energy Inc. (VPC.L) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $41.4 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $23 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.0% to $516.8 million from $366.5 million last year.

SunCoke Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $41.4 Mln. vs. $23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.49 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $516.8 Mln vs. $366.5 Mln last year.

