SunCoke Energy Inc. Q2 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.9 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $21.5 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.8% to $434.1 million from $470.9 million last year.

SunCoke Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.9 Mln. vs. $21.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $434.1 Mln vs. $470.9 Mln last year.

Katherine Gates, CEO of SunCoke Energy, said: "Our quarterly financial results were adversely impacted by the timing and mix of contract and spot coke sales in the Domestic Coke segment and lower volumes in the Logistics segment. We expect higher Adjusted EBITDA in the second half of the year, driven by a more advantageous mix of contract and spot coke sales, and the new take-or-pay coal handling agreement at Kanawha River Terminal."

