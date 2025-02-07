SunCar Technology To Buyback $30 Mln Class A Ordinary Shares

(RTTNews) - SunCar Technology Group Inc. (SDA) Friday announced that its board has authorized to buy back up to $30 million of its outstanding Class A ordinary shares.

The Company may repurchase shares from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise.

SunCar intends to fund the repurchases through a combination of cash on hand and cash generated from operations.

The share repurchase program is expected for the next 12 months.

