Sun Silver Ltd. Issues New Restricted Securities

Sun Silver Ltd. has announced the issuance of 700,000 ordinary fully paid restricted securities as of November 26, 2024. These securities have been issued following the exercise of unquoted options or conversion of other unquoted convertible securities. This move reflects the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to enhance its capital structure.

