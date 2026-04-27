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Sun Pharmaceutical To Buy Organon For $11.75 Bln

April 27, 2026 — 03:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (SUNPHARMA, 524715), a major Indian pharma company, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to buy Organon & Co.(OGN) for $14 per share in cash with an enterprise value of $11.75 billion.

Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director of Sun Pharma, said: "This transaction is a logical next step in strengthening Sun Pharma's global business. Together, we will become a partner of choice for acquiring and launching new products. We see strong potential in leveraging Organon's talent pool. In addition, there is a scope for synergies including significant revenue upside opportunities to be realized over the coming years."

Sun Pharma plans to fund the acquisition, expected to be closed in early 2027, through cash on hand and debt. Post transaction, Sun Pharmaceutical is expected to report a combined revenue of $12.4 billion.

For fiscal 2025, Organon had reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 billion, with revenue of $6.2 billion.

SUNPHARMA was up by 7.17% at Rs 1736.60 on the National Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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