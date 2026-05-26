BioTech

Sun Pharma To Present Long-Term Follow-up Data On UNLOXCYT

May 26, 2026 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (SUNPHARMA) said it will share updated results from the locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma expansion cohort from the CK-301-101 trial of UNLOXCYT At the ASCO 2026 Annual Meeting. In the investigator-reviewed data, 64 patients with laCSCC received =1 dose of UNLOXCYT. Patients received a median of 29 doses over a median treatment duration of 60 weeks. The objective response rate was 50%, including 27% complete responses and 23% partial responses. Over a median follow-up of 31 months, responses were durable and the median duration of response was not yet reached.

UNLOXCYT is indicated for the treatment of adults with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma or locally advanced CSCC who are not candidates for curative surgery or curative radiation.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.