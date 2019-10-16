Sun Pharma Launches Drizalma Sprinkle In US For Difficulty Swallowing

(RTTNews) - India- based Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (SUNPHARMA, 524715) announced Wednesday the launch of Drizalma Sprinkle (duloxetine delayed-release capsules) in the U.S. for oral use.

Drizalma Sprinkle is a serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor or SNRI designed to treat various neuro-psychiatric and pain disorders in patients who have difficulty swallowing. It is estimated that the problem affects approximately 30 percent to 35 percent of long-term care residents.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Drizalma Sprinkle in July. The company noted that it is the first and only FDA-approved sprinkle formulation of delayed-release duloxetine capsules. It can be swallowed whole, sprinkled on applesauce or administered via nasogastric tube.

Drizalma Sprinkle is indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder or MDD in adults, generalized anxiety disorder or GAD in adults and pediatric patients 7-17 years old, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain in adults, and chronic musculoskeletal pain in adults. It is available in four dosage strengths.

Drizalma Sprinkle is the third product in Sun Pharma's US portfolio designed for individuals in long-term care after Ezallor Sprinkle (Rosuvastatin) and Kapspargo Sprinkle (metoprolol succinate) extended-release capsules.

