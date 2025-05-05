SUN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Sunoco LP (Symbol: SUN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.62, changing hands as low as $54.23 per share. Sunoco LP shares are currently trading off about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUN's low point in its 52 week range is $48 per share, with $59.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.57.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.