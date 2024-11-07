News & Insights

Sun Communities Restructures and Leadership Changes Announced

November 07, 2024 — 01:17 pm EST

The latest update is out from Sun Communities ( (SUI) ).

Sun Communities, Inc., a leading REIT, is embarking on a significant restructuring plan to save $15-$20 million annually, aiming for sustainable growth amidst a challenging market. John McLaren returns as President to steer these initiatives, while longtime CEO Gary Shiffman plans to retire in 2025, prompting a search for new leadership. The company is focused on reducing debt and enhancing revenue from real property income, positioning itself for future success in the dynamic housing and rental market.

