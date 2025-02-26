News & Insights

Markets
SUI

Sun Communities Q4 Net Loss Widens, But Core FFO Increases

February 26, 2025 — 06:02 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders was $224.4 million, or $1.77 per share, compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of $80.9 million, or $0.65 per share for the same period in 2023.

Core Funds from Operations for the quarter was $1.41 per share, as compared to $1.34 per share last year.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects loss per share of $0.28 to $0.20 and Core FFO per share of $0.78 to $0.86.

For the full year 2025, the company expects earnings per share of $1.11 to $1.35 and Core FFO per share of $4.81 to $5.05.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SUI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.