Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Quarterly Distribution of $1.04 per Share for Q2 2025

Sun Communities, Inc. announced a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share, payable on July 15, 2025.

Sun Communities, Inc. has announced a quarterly distribution of $1.04 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2025, as declared by its Board of Directors. This distribution will be payable on July 15, 2025, to shareholders who are on record as of June 30, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, Sun Communities is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, or holds interests in 502 properties with about 174,850 sites across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Further inquiries can be directed to Chief Financial Officer Fernando Castro-Caratini.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $1.04 per share, indicating the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The distribution showcases the company's financial stability and ability to generate income, which can attract more investors.

The announcement provides a clear timeline for shareholders, specifying the record date and payment date, enhancing transparency and trust.

Sun Communities, Inc. operates a significant portfolio of 502 properties, suggesting a strong market presence and potential for future growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes a quarterly distribution amount, which may signal limited growth potential or cash flow challenges if investors perceive the distribution as unsustainable.



No significant mention of growth strategies or future plans, which could raise concerns about the company's direction and responsiveness to market changes.



The press release does not address any potential risks or challenges facing the company, which could lead to increased investor uncertainty.

FAQ

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2025.

What is the amount of the quarterly distribution for Q2 2025?

The quarterly distribution for the second quarter of 2025 is $1.04 per share of common stock.

What type of company is Sun Communities, Inc.?

Sun Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

How many properties does Sun Communities, Inc. own or operate?

As of March 31, 2025, Sun Communities owned, operated, or had an interest in 502 developed properties.

Where are Sun Communities' properties located?

The properties are located in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

$SUI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of $SUI stock to their portfolio, and 294 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SUI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SUI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

$SUI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SUI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SUI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Windley from Jefferies set a target price of $263.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $141.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $147.0 on 05/07/2025

Southfield, MI, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI)



(the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities (collectively, the "properties"), today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $1.04 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2025. The distribution is payable on July 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2025.







About Sun Communities, Inc.







Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2025, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 502 developed properties comprising approximately 174,850 developed sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.







For Further Information at the Company:







Fernando Castro-Caratini





Chief Financial Officer





(248) 208-2500







www.suninc.com





