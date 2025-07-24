Sun Communities EVP Makes $1.50M Stock Purchase

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on July 23, involves Bruce Thelen, EVP at Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI).

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled that Thelen made a notable purchase of 11,989 shares of Sun Communities, valuing at $1,499,344.

As of Thursday morning, Sun Communities shares are down by 1.49%, currently priced at $122.45.

Discovering Sun Communities: A Closer Look

Sun Communities is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing and residential vehicle communities. The company currently owns a portfolio of 502 properties, which includes 337 manufactured housing communities and 165 residential vehicle communities. Sun targets owning properties that are desirable as second homes or vacation properties with nearly 50% of the portfolio located in either Florida or Michigan near major bodies of water.

Financial Insights: Sun Communities

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Sun Communities showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.24% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 51.48% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Sun Communities exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -0.34.

Debt Management: Sun Communities's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 149.7 , Sun Communities's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 4.97 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 20.79 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Sun Communities's Insider Trades.

