Summit State Bank Profit Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Summit State Bank (SSBI) revealed earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.67 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $2.49 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.4% to $14.04 million from $14.54 million last year.

Summit State Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.67 Mln. vs. $2.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $14.04 Mln vs. $14.54 Mln last year.

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