Summit Midstream Corporation Q2 Loss Drops

August 12, 2025 — 08:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Summit Midstream Corporation (SMC) reported Loss for second quarter of -$4.228 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$4.228 million, or -$0.66 per share. This compares with -$23.778 million, or -$2.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 38.4% to $140.217 million from $101.315 million last year.

Summit Midstream Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$4.228 Mln. vs. -$23.778 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.66 vs. -$2.91 last year. -Revenue: $140.217 Mln vs. $101.315 Mln last year.

