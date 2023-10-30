Summit Materials (SUM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Summit Materials Inc (Symbol: SUM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.39, changing hands as high as $32.59 per share. Summit Materials Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUM's low point in its 52 week range is $23.9528 per share, with $39.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.