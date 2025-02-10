SUMMIT MATERIALS Earnings Preview: Recent $SUM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SUMMIT MATERIALS ($SUM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,047,337,447 and earnings of $0.40 per share.

SUMMIT MATERIALS Insider Trading Activity

SUMMIT MATERIALS insiders have traded $SUM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SUM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER BURKE GASKILL (See Remarks) sold 1,536 shares for an estimated $78,197

SUMMIT MATERIALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of SUMMIT MATERIALS stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

