Summit Insights Group Downgrades Western Digital (WBAG:WDC)

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2024, Summit Insights Group downgraded their outlook for Western Digital (WBAG:WDC) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Digital. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 7.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDC is 0.30%, an increase of 28.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 323,815K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,939K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,169K shares , representing a decrease of 10.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 7.89% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,204K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 819K shares , representing an increase of 93.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 400.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,238K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,228K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 18.90% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,171K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,920K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 18.53% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 7,858K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,651K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 4.35% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.