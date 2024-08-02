Summit Insights Group Downgrades Western Digital (LSE:0QZF)

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2024, Summit Insights Group downgraded their outlook for Western Digital (LSE:0QZF) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.70% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Western Digital is 92.98 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 78.15 GBX to a high of 119.79 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 56.70% from its latest reported closing price of 59.34 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Western Digital is 17,858MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Digital. This is an increase of 99 owner(s) or 8.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QZF is 0.30%, an increase of 28.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 323,815K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,939K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,169K shares , representing a decrease of 10.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QZF by 7.89% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,204K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 819K shares , representing an increase of 93.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QZF by 400.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,238K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,228K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QZF by 18.90% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,171K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,920K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QZF by 18.53% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 7,858K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,651K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QZF by 4.35% over the last quarter.

