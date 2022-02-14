Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) investors are sitting on a loss of 27% if they invested five years ago

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN), since the last five years saw the share price fall 38%.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Summit Hotel Properties wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last five years Summit Hotel Properties saw its revenue shrink by 11% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. It seems pretty reasonable to us that the share price dipped 7% per year in that time. This loss means the stock shareholders are probably pretty annoyed. Risk averse investors probably wouldn't like this one much.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:INN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 14th 2022

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Summit Hotel Properties' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Summit Hotel Properties shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 27%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Summit Hotel Properties provided a TSR of 1.7% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 5% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Summit Hotel Properties is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

