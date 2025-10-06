Summit Financial Loads Up FTSM With Over 334,000 Shares in Q3

Key Points

Summit Financial acquired 334,151 shares, valued at approximately $20.03 million.

The transaction represents 3.1% of equity assets as of Q3 2025.

Position represents 3.1% of its equity AUM, placing it in the top 10 holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM), acquiring approximately $20.03 million in shares as of Q3 2025, according to its October 3, 2025, SEC filing.

Key points

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated Oct. 3, 2025, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC disclosed a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF(NASDAQ:FTSM). The fund purchased approximately 334,151 shares, with a transaction value of $20.03 million.

What else to know

This new position accounts for 3.10% of the fund's reportable U.S. equity assets as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: SCHD: $55.37 million (8.6% of AUM) as of Q3 2025.

NYSEMKT: VUG: $54.25 million (8.41% of AUM) as of Q3 2025.

NASDAQ:VYMI: $40.50 million (6.3% of AUM) as of Q3, 2025.

NYSEMKT: SPBO: $27.14 million (4.2% of AUM) as of Q3, 2025.

NYSEMKT: NOBL: $25.26 million (3.9% of AUM) as of Q3, 2025.

As of Oct. 2, 2025, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF shares were priced at $59.94. The ETF’s one-year price change is 0.03% for the period ending Oct. 2, trailing the S&P 500 by 17.59 percentage points.

The fund reported 180 reportable positions and $645.32 million in total 13F AUM as of Q3 2025.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s annualized dividend yield stands at 4.44% as of Oct. 3.

The ETF closed 0.2% below its 52-week high as of 2025-10-03.

Company overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Price (as of market close 2025-10-02) $59.94 Dividend yield 4.44% 1-year total return 0.03%

Company snapshot

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF is designed to provide current income through a portfolio of short-duration debt securities.

Structured as an ETF with a short-duration strategy, it offers investors exposure to enhanced short-term yields.

Its investment strategy focuses on maintaining a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade debt securities with an average duration and maturity under one year.

Foolish take

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF invests in a broad range of debt types, but the largest portion consists of corporate bonds followed by commercial paper.

Summit Financial has added a conservative ETF, given the underlying securities short-term maturity and investment grade ratings.

While the loss of principal may seem remote, the ETF does have exposure to falling interest rates. That's because it will need to reinvest quickly as the funds mature. Given the Federal Reserve recent interest rate cut and projection for more to come down the road, the ETF may produce a lower yield in the future.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund):An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

AUM (Assets Under Management):The total market value of all assets managed by a fund or investment firm.

13F Filing:A quarterly report required by the SEC, disclosing holdings of institutional investment managers with over $100 million in assets.

Dividend yield:Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Short-duration strategy:An investment approach focusing on securities with short average maturities, reducing interest rate risk.

Fixed-rate debt securities:Bonds or loans that pay a set interest rate over their life.

Variable-rate debt securities:Bonds or loans with interest payments that adjust periodically based on a benchmark rate.

Average maturity:The weighted average time until the securities in a portfolio mature.

Average duration:A measure of a bond portfolio’s sensitivity to interest rate changes, expressed in years.

Annualized:Converted to a yearly rate, allowing comparison of returns or yields over different periods.

Reportable position:A holding that must be disclosed in regulatory filings due to its size or regulatory requirements.

Total return:The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.