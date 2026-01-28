Summit Bank Announces Rise In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Summit Bank (SBKO.OB) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $4.18 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $3.01 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $14.11 million from $13.63 million last year.

Summit Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.18 Mln. vs. $3.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $14.11 Mln vs. $13.63 Mln last year.

