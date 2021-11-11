Summer Infant Gains On Q3 Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Summer Infant, Inc. (SUMR) shares are trading more than 18 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported growth in third-quarter revenues.

The company reported net sales for the third quarter of $41.6 million, up from $40.7 million in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $9.70, up 18.29 percent from the previous close of $8.20 on a volume of 513,633. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $7.39-$23.92 on average volume of 8,906.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.