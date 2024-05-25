Summer Camp vs. Daycare: Which Will Save You More Money?

As a parent, it’s important to give your child as many opportunities as you can, but it’s also necessary to consider your financial situation. Whether you choose to send your child to daycare or summer camp ultimately comes down to what you hope they’ll get out of the experience and how much you’re willing to spend.

According to Care.com, the average parent spent about $321 a week on daycare in 2023, a 13% increase from the previous year. The exact cost depends on the age of the child, how many kids need care, the facility itself, and the location. Some parts of the country, like Alaska and Washington D.C., have much higher daycare costs — $375 and $419, respectively.

As for summer camp, the cost ranges from under $100 all the way up to $1,500 or more per week — according to American Camp Association. As with daycare, prices vary based on several factors, including whether the camp is publicly or privately owned, its location, and the demographic served.

If you’re debating between the two, here’s what you should know in terms of the fee and which one potentially offers better value to kids.

How Much Parents Expect To Spend on Daycare vs. Summer Camp

Knowing the average costs of summer camp and daycare is one thing. It doesn’t necessarily indicate what parents expect to pay, though. The numbers themselves aren’t always accurate either, since there’s a lot of variance that goes into the pricing structures of both options.

“I’ve had to weigh the costs and benefits of daycare and summer camp for my children many times,” said Stephanie Edenburgh, CEO of Bizzie Mommy. “I think, on average, summer camp tends to be more expensive than daycare. For example, a week of summer camp can range from $200 to $600, depending on the type and location, while a week of daycare might cost between $150 and $300.”

But how much do parents actually expect to pay for daycare each week this summer? Here’s what a recent GOBankingRates survey found:

21% said they expect to spend under $300

11% estimated they’ll spend $300 to $599

15% responded that they plan to spend $600 or more

As for a week of summer camp, here are some key findings from that same survey:

38% of parents said they expect the spend under $500

9% of parents responded that they anticipate spending $500 or more

Daycare vs. Summer Camp: What Fees To Expect

Summer camp and daycare often have similar fees.

“The main costs associated with each include tuition fees, registration fees, and additional costs for meals, activities, and extended care hours,” said Edenburgh. “For summer camps, there might be extra costs for special programs, field trips, and supplies. Daycare, on the other hand, often includes meals and basic supplies in the tuition but might charge extra for extended hours or special activities.”

Depending on the summer camp, you might also have to pay for transportation or other travel costs. There may also be separate activity fees. If the daycare you choose includes special programs or field trips, you might need to pay extra for those.

Look over all the associated fees, including any optional ones, to determine which makes more sense for your budget. If there’s a specific activity or field trip you feel isn’t absolutely necessary — and you want to cut down on expenses — you can always see if it’s possible to opt out of it.

Both Daycare and Summer Camp Have a Lot To Offer

In terms of costs alone, daycare is the better option since it’s generally much cheaper than summer camp. But money isn’t the only factor. What your kids get out of the experience is also an important consideration.

“I believe the value each offers depends on what you’re looking for. Daycare provides a consistent routine and educational environment, which can be beneficial for younger children who need structure. Summer camps, however, offer unique experiences, social interaction, and skill-building activities that are invaluable for personal growth,” said Edenburgh.

“I’ve seen firsthand how my kids benefit from both. Daycare helped them develop a strong routine and foundational skills, while summer camp gave them a chance to explore new interests, make friends, and build confidence,” she continued. “One summer, my son attended a science camp and came home every day excited to show me what he learned, which was a joy to see.”

Age Plays a Role, Too

If you have a very young child, you might want to stick with daycare for the time being. They can still get the consistent care, the routine, and the socialization they need. Plus, daycares typically offer a structured learning environment that can help your child learn some basic skills early on.

But if your child is a little older — and especially if you feel they’re ready to be away from home for a while — a week at summer camp might be the better option. That’s because camp can help them develop independence and a sense of self-reliance since they’re spending some time away from home.

It can also expose them to new people, experiences and activities. And like daycare, going to summer camp gives your kids a chance to learn different skills like leadership and problem solving, which they can benefit from long after the camp is over.

Summer Camp Could Be More Worthwhile — Even If Just Once

Choosing between summer camp and daycare absolutely depends on your budget, but if you can swing it, it’s generally worth sending your kids to camp at least once.

“If you have the budget, go with a summer camp, at least for a week or two,” said David Bakke, a financial expert at DollarSanity. “The experience is more fulfilling and more beneficial for your child. If your budget isn’t in the best of shape, go with daycare. But in that instance, I would suggest shopping around so you get the best bang for your buck. There are some programs that are highly beneficial to kids and others that aren’t as much.”

