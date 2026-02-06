Markets

Sumitomo Realty & Development 9-month Profit Rises

February 06, 2026 — 04:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sumitomo Realty & Development Co. (RL2.F, 8830.T) reported that its nine month profit attributable to owners of parent was 174.875 billion yen, an increase of 19.2% from last year. Basic earnings per share was 187.70 yen compared to 154.80 yen. For the nine months ended Dec 31, 2025, revenue from operations was 779.14 billion yen, down 0.5%.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 210.0 billion yen, and revenue from operations of 1.05 trillion yen.

Sumitomo Realty & Development shares are trading at 4,620 yen, up 0.35%.

