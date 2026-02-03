Sumitomo Pharma Co. (DNPUF) Price Target Increased by 39.32% to 13.38

The average one-year price target for Sumitomo Pharma Co. (OTCPK:DNPUF) has been revised to $13.38 / share. This is an increase of 39.32% from the prior estimate of $9.61 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.10 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 492.14% from the latest reported closing price of $2.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sumitomo Pharma Co.. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 22.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNPUF is 0.06%, an increase of 13.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.35% to 9,047K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,412K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,326K shares , representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNPUF by 50.25% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,545K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,467K shares , representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNPUF by 27.36% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,226K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127K shares , representing an increase of 8.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNPUF by 60.34% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 587K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNPUF by 48.45% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 567K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 530K shares , representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNPUF by 49.69% over the last quarter.

